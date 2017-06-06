Macy's slides 7% and sparks broad selloff of retail stocks

Macy's shares at lowest level since Feb. 2011, after warning that margins will miss forecasts as it struggles to shift inventory Macy's Inc. shares slid more than 7% Tuesday to their lowest level since Feb. 2011, after the company warned that gross margins will be weaker than forecast as the company struggles to shift inventory. Macy's made the comment at an analyst day, according to media reports.

