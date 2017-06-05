Macy's plunges to a 6-year low after warning that its profit...
Macy's warned on Tuesday that its profit margins are shrinking, sending the company's shares down by as much as 7%. Karen Hoguet, the department-store chain's chief financial officer, said at the annual investor day that second-quarter gross margins were running about one percentage point below last year's level, Bloomberg reported .
