Macya s Kicks Off Shop For A Cause Charity Challenge
New partnership with CrowdRise allows organizations to raise funds by rallying their networks, with multiple prizes given to top-performing groups )--Macy's 12th annual Shop For A Cause program, a nationwide charity shopping event that benefits local and national organizations, kicks off this summer with a new Charity Challenge hosted by CrowdRise, the world's largest crowdfunding platform dedicated exclusively to charitable fundraising. To participate in this fundraising challenge, charities can sign up now through July 18 and will have the opportunity to win up to $300,000 in cash prizes, along with funds raised through the Challenge itself.
