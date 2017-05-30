Lawsuit accusing Whole Foods of overcharging is revived

A federal appeals court on Friday ordered Whole Foods Market Inc. to face a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing it of overcharging shoppers in New York City by overstating the weight of pre-packaged food in its supermarkets. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a lower court judge had erred in concluding that the plaintiff Sean John, a frequent purchaser of pre-packaged cheese and cupcakes, had no right to sue because he could not show that Whole Foods overcharged him for a specific purchase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.