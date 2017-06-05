Labor and Employment Group News: Employer No-Recording Policies May...

On June 1, 2017, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, which covers Connecticut, New York and Vermont, upheld a National Labor Relations Board finding that Whole Foods Market Group, Inc.'s no-recording policy was overbroad and violated the National Labor Relations Act . , Whole Foods' employee handbook contained a provision that prohibited employees from recording conversations, phone calls, and meetings, without first obtaining managerial approval.

