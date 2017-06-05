Labor and Employment Group News: Employer No-Recording Policies May...
On June 1, 2017, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, which covers Connecticut, New York and Vermont, upheld a National Labor Relations Board finding that Whole Foods Market Group, Inc.'s no-recording policy was overbroad and violated the National Labor Relations Act . , Whole Foods' employee handbook contained a provision that prohibited employees from recording conversations, phone calls, and meetings, without first obtaining managerial approval.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton: Confederate Flag 'Shouldn't Fl... (Jun '15)
|Sun
|Casket People
|305
|Copart opens car auctions to the public (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|Ricardo
|10
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|What's going in at Livonia Marketplace ??? (Mar '15)
|May 29
|Angie
|3
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16)
|May 29
|Mcguillacutty
|3
|Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06)
|May 28
|adeogun
|799
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC