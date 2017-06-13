L.L. Bean facility briefly evacuated ...

L.L. Bean facility briefly evacuated after bomb threat

The L.L. Bean manufacturing facility in Maine is safe after someone called in a bomb threat to the police, prompting an evacuation. Brunswick police say that they evacuated 200 employees Thursday night after the threat was called into a dispatch center.

Chicago, IL

