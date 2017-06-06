JPMorgan asset manager neutral on Italian bonds - CIO to Reuters
The asset management arm of JPMorgan has a neutral position on Italian government bonds with a bias to buy more if cross-country yield spreads widen, the chief investment officer for fixed-income assets said. "Economically Italy looks to be in good shape: a modest budget deficit, current account surplus and growth recovering," Nick Gartside said in emailed comments to Reuters.
