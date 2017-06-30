JMW Turner painting could fetch $30 million at auction
A German landscape by the quintessentially English painter J.M.W. Turner could fetch 25 million pounds when it is auctioned next month. Sotheby's auction house says "Ehrenbreitstein" is one of the greatest works by the artist still in private hands.
