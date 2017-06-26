JK Rowling marks 20 years since Harry...

JK Rowling marks 20 years since Harry Potter appeared

In this Monday, May 20, 2013 file photo, Sotheby's director of the department of printed books and manuscripts Dr Philip Errington poses for photographers by holding a first edition copy of the first Harry Potter book "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" containing annotations and illustrations by author J.K. Rowling on top of a stack of other annotated first edition books featuring at auction, at the auction house's premises in London. Wizarding legend Harry Potter's tale has turned 20. Author JK Rowling's first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, was published in Britain on June 26, 1997.

