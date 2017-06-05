J.Crew gets new CEO; Mickey Drexler s...

J.Crew gets new CEO; Mickey Drexler still chairman

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

This Aug. 8, 2012, file photo J. Crew CEO Millard "Mickey" Drexler poses for a picture at a J. Crew store in New York. James Brett, the president of home decor chain West Elm, will take over as chief executive of J. Crew in July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton: Confederate Flag 'Shouldn't Fl... (Jun '15) Sun Casket People 305
News Copart opens car auctions to the public (Jul '08) Jun 2 Ricardo 10
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
What's going in at Livonia Marketplace ??? (Mar '15) May 29 Angie 3
News Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08) May 29 RandyR 38
News Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16) May 29 Mcguillacutty 3
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) May 28 adeogun 799
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,163 • Total comments across all topics: 281,559,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC