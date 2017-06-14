Israel's David Grossman Wins International Booker Prize an hour ago
Israeli author David Grossman has won the Man Booker International Prize for his novel "A Horse Walks Into a Bar." Grossman beat out five other finalists, including fellow Israeli author Amos Oz for the counterpart to Britain's prestigious Booker Prize.
