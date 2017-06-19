Is Nike joining the Amazon roster?

Is Nike joining the Amazon roster?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, file photo, Nike products appear on display at the SIX:02 shop inside Foot Locker's redesigned Manhattan flagship store in New York. Sporting goods stocks are slumping to 52-week lows on news that Amazon may be close to a deal with Nike to sell its shoes and athletic gear online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wal-Mart heir, Hollywood director among Clinton... (Feb '14) 8 hr Jared Soros 60
News Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo... 18 hr David is TREATY 1
News Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06) Tue USS LIBERTY 6
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Jun 17 Corodex 179
News Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10) Jun 17 Do what is right 5
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Jun 17 Yidfellas v USA 5
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,943 • Total comments across all topics: 281,932,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC