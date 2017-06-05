Indie bookstores hold steady in tough retail market
With retail stores shutting down at the fastest pace since the crash of 2008, the head of the American Booksellers Association is grateful to see business holding steady. After seven straight years of growth, core membership in the independent sellers' trade group has dropped slightly since May 2016, from 1,775 to 1,757.
