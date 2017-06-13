HBC shares fall more than 10% after company announces 2,000 layoffs
Hudson's Bay Co. shares fell more than 10 per cent in early trading, a day after the company released disappointing quarterly earnings and announced it is cutting about 2,000 jobs.
