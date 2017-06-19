German parliament honors late chancellor Helmut Kohl
Germany's parliament honored former chancellor Helmut Kohl in a memorial today, remembering him as the architect of German reunification but also as someone who wasn't without flaws. Norbert Lammert, the parliament speaker, said that because of Kohl "the peaceful unity of our country and a free and pacified Europe is today a reality.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Standard.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wal-Mart heir, Hollywood director among Clinton... (Feb '14)
|16 hr
|Jared Soros
|60
|Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo...
|Wed
|David is TREATY
|1
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|Tue
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Jun 17
|Corodex
|179
|Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10)
|Jun 17
|Do what is right
|5
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Jun 17
|Yidfellas v USA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC