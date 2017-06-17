German newspaper editor apologizes fo...

German newspaper editor apologizes for front page on Kohl

A left-leaning German newspaper is apologizing for a front-page headline on the death of former Chancellor Helmut Kohl that some considered distasteful. The conservative Kohl, who spearheaded Germany's reunification in 1990, died Friday at age 87. On Saturday, the daily Tageszeitung's headline was "Blooming Landscapes," an allusion to Kohl's promise of an economically flourishing eastern Germany, over a picture of wreaths.

Chicago, IL

