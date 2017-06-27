German leaders, lawmakers pay tribute...

German leaders, lawmakers pay tribute to Kohl at Berlin Mass

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Times

German leaders and lawmakers are paying tribute to former Chancellor Helmut Kohl, who spearheaded the country's reunification during 16 years at the helm, in a requiem Mass at Berlin's Roman Catholic cathedral. The parliamentary caucus of Kohl's conservative party organized Tuesday's event at St. Hedwig cathedral.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Jun 24 Barry Finance 180
News Wal-Mart heir, Hollywood director among Clinton... (Feb '14) Jun 21 Jared Soros 60
News Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo... Jun 21 David is TREATY 1
News Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06) Jun 20 USS LIBERTY 6
News Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10) Jun 17 Do what is right 5
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Jun 17 Yidfellas v USA 5
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,265 • Total comments across all topics: 282,063,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC