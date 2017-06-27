German leaders, lawmakers pay tribute to Kohl at Berlin Mass
German leaders and lawmakers are paying tribute to former Chancellor Helmut Kohl, who spearheaded the country's reunification during 16 years at the helm, in a requiem Mass at Berlin's Roman Catholic cathedral. The parliamentary caucus of Kohl's conservative party organized Tuesday's event at St. Hedwig cathedral.
