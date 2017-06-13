Florida man allegedly uses son to ste...

Florida man allegedly uses son to steal, ditches him in parking lot...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WFTV Orlando

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Fri Disgruntled employee 1,007
News Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09) Fri Simonton worker 8
News Target shoots for retail comeback, and Chicago ... Jun 6 be4 Target eh 1
News Hillary Clinton: Confederate Flag 'Shouldn't Fl... (Jun '15) Jun 4 Casket People 305
News Copart opens car auctions to the public (Jul '08) Jun 2 Ricardo 10
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
What's going in at Livonia Marketplace ??? (Mar '15) May 29 Angie 3
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,155 • Total comments across all topics: 281,658,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC