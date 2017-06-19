Eau Claire man finds $29K in cash, tu...

Eau Claire man finds $29K in cash, turns it in

Eau Claire police said thousands of dollars, that were found in a shopping cart, have been returned to its owner, thanks to the honesty of one Eau Claire man. In a post on its Facebook page, the Eau Claire Police Department said on June 10, John Franson was in a Menards parking lot when he found a folder in a shopping cart with $29,000 in cash and several personal documents.

