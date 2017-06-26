Dead Stock Walking: Sears Holdings Ha...

Dead Stock Walking: Sears Holdings Has Nowhere to Go but Down

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Retail is in a downward spiral, with even department stores in better financial condition needing to close more stores. That the arguably worst retailer still operating is following suit isn't exactly a revelation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Sat Barry Finance 180
News Wal-Mart heir, Hollywood director among Clinton... (Feb '14) Jun 21 Jared Soros 60
News Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo... Jun 21 David is TREATY 1
News Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06) Jun 20 USS LIBERTY 6
News Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10) Jun 17 Do what is right 5
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Jun 17 Yidfellas v USA 5
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,932 • Total comments across all topics: 282,042,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC