Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated history of blended cultures, racism and reconciliation
There are 1 comment on the Canada.com story from 9 hrs ago, titled Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated history of blended cultures, racism and reconciliation. In it, Canada.com reports that:
Michael McDonald describes himself as a product of the fur trade and the Hudson's Bay Company. His story is a microcosm of Canada's history, from the early blending of cultures to today's attempts to tell the truth about the past, reconcile the wrongs and forge a new relationship.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Canada.com.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 8 hrs ago
ABORIGINALS Celebrating a complicated history
of blended cultures,
racism and reconciliation
http://vancouversun.com/opinion/columnists/da...
David's Family has a 400 Year History in Canada !
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|Tue
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Jun 17
|Corodex
|179
|Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10)
|Jun 17
|Do what is right
|5
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Jun 17
|Yidfellas v USA
|5
|Do you need a legit, honest, reputable and fas...
|Jun 16
|Corodex
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jun 9
|Disgruntled employee
|1,007
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC