COWEN: We counted at least 7 retail companies that can't get eaten up ...

Amazon spread its reach further into the retail industry on Friday when it announced its jaw-dropping acquisition of Whole Foods for $13.7 billion. The market's instant reaction - Amazon's shares rallied while those of its competitors tumbled - sent a clear message: Investors are bullish on Amazon's success in the delicate business of fresh-food delivery, and they're worried about its effect on established grocers like Target and Walmart.

