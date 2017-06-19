COWEN: We counted at least 7 retail companies that can't get eaten up ...
Amazon spread its reach further into the retail industry on Friday when it announced its jaw-dropping acquisition of Whole Foods for $13.7 billion. The market's instant reaction - Amazon's shares rallied while those of its competitors tumbled - sent a clear message: Investors are bullish on Amazon's success in the delicate business of fresh-food delivery, and they're worried about its effect on established grocers like Target and Walmart.
