Construction site at Roseville store ...

Construction site at Roseville store catches fire

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

Crews battled a fire Monday afternoon at a commercial building that is under construction in Roseville, the fire department said. The fire ignited at a Dicks Sporting Goods that is under construction in the 6700 block of Stanford Ranch Road, the Roseville Fire Department said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton: Confederate Flag 'Shouldn't Fl... (Jun '15) Sun Casket People 305
News Copart opens car auctions to the public (Jul '08) Jun 2 Ricardo 10
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
What's going in at Livonia Marketplace ??? (Mar '15) May 29 Angie 3
News Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08) May 29 RandyR 38
News Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16) May 29 Mcguillacutty 3
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) May 28 adeogun 799
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,163 • Total comments across all topics: 281,559,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC