Comparing Dillard's
Dillard's and J C Penney Company are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitabiliy, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends. This table compares Dillard's and J C Penney Company's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton: Confederate Flag 'Shouldn't Fl... (Jun '15)
|Sun
|Casket People
|305
|Copart opens car auctions to the public (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|Ricardo
|10
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|What's going in at Livonia Marketplace ??? (Mar '15)
|May 29
|Angie
|3
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16)
|May 29
|Mcguillacutty
|3
|Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06)
|May 28
|adeogun
|799
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC