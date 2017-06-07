Coles ramps up food price cuts

Coles has ramped up how much money it pours into lowering food and grocery prices as it sacrifices profits in a bid to lure customers from Woolworths and Aldi. Wesfarmers shares were a drag on the ASX on Wednesday after the owner of Coles supermarkets flagged an increase in its investment in lower prices - a move expected to hit its profit margins.

