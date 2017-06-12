Children's clothing retailer Gymboree files for bankruptcy

Children's clothing chain Gymboree filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Sunday to slash debts and close hundreds of stores across the U.S. Gymboree said it plans to remain in business but will move forward with plans to close 375 to 450 of its 1,281 stores. Gymboree employs more than 11,000 people, including 10,500 hourly workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.