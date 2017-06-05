Car boot sale - Tenner' diamond ring ...

Car boot sale - Tenner' diamond ring sells for 656k

Read more: Thurrock Gazette

A diamond ring which was purchased at a car boot sale for A 10 has been sold for A 656,750 at auction. The cushion-shaped jewel was expected to fetch up to A 350,000 when it went under the hammer at Sotheby's in London, but in the end was snapped up for close to twice that amount.

