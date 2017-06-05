Car boot sale - Tenner' diamond ring sells for 656k
A diamond ring which was purchased at a car boot sale for A 10 has been sold for A 656,750 at auction. The cushion-shaped jewel was expected to fetch up to A 350,000 when it went under the hammer at Sotheby's in London, but in the end was snapped up for close to twice that amount.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thurrock Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Target shoots for retail comeback, and Chicago ...
|Tue
|be4 Target eh
|1
|Hillary Clinton: Confederate Flag 'Shouldn't Fl... (Jun '15)
|Jun 4
|Casket People
|305
|Copart opens car auctions to the public (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|Ricardo
|10
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|What's going in at Livonia Marketplace ??? (Mar '15)
|May 29
|Angie
|3
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16)
|May 29
|Mcguillacutty
|3
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC