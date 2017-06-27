Capital One, Groupe Arnault back e-commerce fraud preventer Riskified

Riskified, an e-commerce fraud prevention startup, has raised $33 million in new funding from investors including Capital One Financial Corp and Groupe Arnault, which controls French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, it said on Tuesday. The funding was led by Israeli venture capital firm Pitango Growth and also included Qumra Capital, C4 Ventures, Phoenix Insurance Company and Genesis Partners.

