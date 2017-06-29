Canada Stocks-TSX falls in broad retreat; resource, industrial stocks drag

TORONTO, June 29 Canada's main stock index fell in morning trade on Thursday in a broad retreat led by slips among heavyweight energy, gold mining and industrial stocks and a pullback in shares of convenience store operator Alimentation Couche Tard Inc. Bombardier Inc fell 1.6 percent to C$2.41 after the company confirmed its transportation unit plans to cut up to 2,200 jobs in Germany as part of a sweeping savings plan. The most influential movers on the index included Canadian National Railway Co, which fell 1.8 percent to C$105.67, Barrick Gold, which lost 2.7 percent to C$20.46, and Suncor Energy Inc, down 1 percent at C$38.15.

