Canada Stocks-TSX falls as grocers, consumer stocks battered by Amazon news
TORONTO, June 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, as shares of grocers and other consumer staple companies took a beating on news that internet retail company Amazon.com Inc was buying Whole Foods Market Inc . Amazon announced before markets opened that it was purchasing the U.S. organic supermarket chain for $13.7 billion, including debt, marking its biggest foray into the brick-and-mortar retail sector.
