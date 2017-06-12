Canada Stocks-TSX falls as grocers, c...

Canada Stocks-TSX falls as grocers, consumer stocks battered by Amazon news

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

TORONTO, June 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, as shares of grocers and other consumer staple companies took a beating on news that internet retail company Amazon.com Inc was buying Whole Foods Market Inc . Amazon announced before markets opened that it was purchasing the U.S. organic supermarket chain for $13.7 billion, including debt, marking its biggest foray into the brick-and-mortar retail sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... 2 hr Yidfellas v USA 5
Do you need a legit, honest, reputable and fas... 12 hr Corodex 1
News Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06) 23 hr Yidfellas v USA 5
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Jun 9 Disgruntled employee 1,007
News Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09) Jun 9 Simonton worker 8
News Target shoots for retail comeback, and Chicago ... Jun 6 be4 Target eh 1
News Hillary Clinton: Confederate Flag 'Shouldn't Fl... (Jun '15) Jun 4 Casket People 305
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,635 • Total comments across all topics: 281,823,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC