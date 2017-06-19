Blue Apron Aims to Raise as Much as $587 Million in U.S. IPO
Blue Apron Holdings Inc. plans to raise as much as $586.5 million in its initial public offering to help it compete in the increasingly crowded marketplace for on-demand food. regulatory filing on Monday.
