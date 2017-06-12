Best Buy Perfects Omnichannel Retail with New "Try Before You Buy" Option
If you're a retailer looking for a way to perfect the omnichannel experience - or even just try to understand a little better what the heck omnichannel retailing even means - take a moment to look at what Best Buy has done over the past few months as they've drug themselves out of retail's black hole and back into relevancy. The latest example of the big box retailer stepping firmly into the 21st Century is their new option that will allow consumers to try certain product out before they fully commit to making the purchase.
