Banks keep ASX in the black as Amazon...

Banks keep ASX in the black as Amazon threat hammers retailers

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: The Age

Supermarket owners and major retailers provided plenty of drag to the ASX on Monday, which nonetheless managed to close in the black after strong bank buying. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 31 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 5805.2, while the broader All Ordinaries edged up 0.5 per cent to 5835.5. Supermarket owners and major retailers provided plenty of drag to the ASX on Monday, which nonetheless managed to close in the black after strong bank buying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Sat Corodex 179
News Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10) Sat Do what is right 5
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... Sat AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Sat Yidfellas v USA 5
Do you need a legit, honest, reputable and fas... Fri Corodex 1
News Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06) Jun 16 Yidfellas v USA 5
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Jun 9 Disgruntled employee 1,007
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,924 • Total comments across all topics: 281,861,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC