Banks keep ASX in the black as Amazon threat hammers retailers
Supermarket owners and major retailers provided plenty of drag to the ASX on Monday, which nonetheless managed to close in the black after strong bank buying. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 31 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 5805.2, while the broader All Ordinaries edged up 0.5 per cent to 5835.5. Supermarket owners and major retailers provided plenty of drag to the ASX on Monday, which nonetheless managed to close in the black after strong bank buying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Sat
|Corodex
|179
|Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10)
|Sat
|Do what is right
|5
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|Sat
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Sat
|Yidfellas v USA
|5
|Do you need a legit, honest, reputable and fas...
|Fri
|Corodex
|1
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|Jun 16
|Yidfellas v USA
|5
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jun 9
|Disgruntled employee
|1,007
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC