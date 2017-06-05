Ann Taylor, Dress Barn, Loft, Lane Bryant: Store closures on the way
Ascena Retail Group - which owns the Ann Taylor, Dress Barn, Loft, Lane Bryant, Justice, Maurices and Catherines stores - plans to shutter between 250 and 650 locations over the next two years. Chief executive David Jaffe made the announcement during a conference call with investors Thursday, and he didn't specify how many store closures will affect each brand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Fri
|Disgruntled employee
|1,007
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Fri
|Simonton worker
|8
|Target shoots for retail comeback, and Chicago ...
|Jun 6
|be4 Target eh
|1
|Hillary Clinton: Confederate Flag 'Shouldn't Fl... (Jun '15)
|Jun 4
|Casket People
|305
|Copart opens car auctions to the public (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|Ricardo
|10
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|What's going in at Livonia Marketplace ??? (Mar '15)
|May 29
|Angie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC