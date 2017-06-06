Andy Warhol's first ever 'selfie' expected to fetch millions at auction
The first ever "selfie" by Andy Warhol is to go on sale alongside works by artists such as Roy Lichtenstein and Damien Hirst. The pieces are part of a colourful pop art-inspired collection, due to go under the hammer at Sotheby's contemporary art auction next week.
