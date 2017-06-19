Amazon said to plan cuts to shed Whole Foods's pricey image

When Amazon.com completes its acquisition of Whole Foods Market , Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos will try to keep the grocer's reputation for premium fresh foods while cutting prices to shed its "Whole Paycheck" image, a source said. Amazon expects to reduce headcount and change inventory to lower prices and make Whole Foods competitive with Wal-Mart Stores and other big-box retailers, according to a person with knowledge of the company's grocery plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.