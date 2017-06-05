Amazon offers Prime discount for U.S....

Amazon offers Prime discount for U.S. customers on government aid

13 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it would offer a discount on its popular Prime subscription service for shoppers who receive U.S. government aid, taking aim at a key customer base for rival Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Amazon said it would offer the $10.99-per-month or $99-per-year Prime service - which includes fast shipping as well as streaming of movies and TV shows - for $5.99 per month to those receiving government assistance including welfare and food stamps. The online retailer's move directly challenges Wal-Mart - the biggest beneficiary of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - where at least one in five customers pay by food stamps.

Chicago, IL

