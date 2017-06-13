Amazon lent $1 bln to merchants to bo...

Amazon lent $1 bln to merchants to boost sales on its marketplace

19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday. The e-commerce giant has doled out more than $1 billion in small loans to sellers in the past 12 months, compared with more than $1.5 billion it lent from 2011 through 2015, said Peeyush Nahar, vice president for Amazon Marketplace.

