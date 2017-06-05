Aldi fires US$3.4 billion shot in US supermarket wars

German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest US$3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war. CHICAGO: German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest US$3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.