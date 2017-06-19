A woman puts groceries into a reusabl...

A woman puts groceries into a reusable grocery bag in the bagging area of the checkout line.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Amazon: $3.99 AmazonFresh: $4.14 Whole Foods: $3.99 Amazon: $3.99 AmazonFresh: $4.14 Whole Foods: $3.99 , AmazonFresh and Whole Foods to determine which company produced the least expensive bill. The results were interesting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wal-Mart heir, Hollywood director among Clinton... (Feb '14) Jun 21 Jared Soros 60
News Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo... Jun 21 David is TREATY 1
News Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06) Jun 20 USS LIBERTY 6
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Jun 17 Corodex 179
News Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10) Jun 17 Do what is right 5
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Jun 17 Yidfellas v USA 5
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,976,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC