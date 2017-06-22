A new platform for Whole Foods? How d...

A new platform for Whole Foods? How deal could upend grocery

Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Seeing Whole Foods products first in Amazon searches? Breezing through the grocer's stores with an app that scans affordable fruits and seafood? Those are among the possible scenarios that unnerved the food industry last week, when Amazon announced a $13.7 billion megadeal to acquire Whole Foods. The two companies have not yet detailed how their proposed union might change the experience for customers.

