A new platform for Whole Foods? How deal could upend grocery
Seeing Whole Foods products first in Amazon searches? Breezing through the grocer's stores with an app that scans affordable fruits and seafood? Those are among the possible scenarios that unnerved the food industry last week, when Amazon announced a $13.7 billion megadeal to acquire Whole Foods. The two companies have not yet detailed how their proposed union might change the experience for customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wal-Mart heir, Hollywood director among Clinton... (Feb '14)
|Wed
|Jared Soros
|60
|Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo...
|Wed
|David is TREATY
|1
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|Jun 20
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Jun 17
|Corodex
|179
|Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10)
|Jun 17
|Do what is right
|5
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Jun 17
|Yidfellas v USA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC