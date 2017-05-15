Workers say Wal-Mart discriminated against thousands of pregnant women
The proposed class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Illinois on Friday by Talisa Borders and Otisha Woolbright, who say that until 2014, Arkansas-based Wal-Mart had a company-wide policy that denied pregnant women the same accommodations as workers with other disabilities. The class could include at least 20,000 women and possibly up to 50,000 who worked at Wal-Mart while pregnant before the policy change, according to the lawsuit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Lowe's Companies, Inc...
|23 hr
|BOB
|1
|How Humor Can Improve Lives
|Sat
|Mark P
|2
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May 12
|Lora carnahan
|151
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|3
|Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06)
|May 10
|Krc214
|10
|Perdue recalls chicken sausage links after plas...
|May 7
|RustyS
|3
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC