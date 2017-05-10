Whole Foods shakes up board as sales figure keeps falling
Whole Foods is announcing a board shake-up and cost-cutting plans as it fights to hold onto shoppers amid intensifying competition. The moves come after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a stake in Whole Foods last month, and outlined an array of issues it wanted to discuss with the company.
