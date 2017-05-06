Which Analysts Are Watching Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA)?
P/E ratio is 93.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.23. Earnings, with 10 analysts believing the company would generate an Average Estimate of $0.1. Ascena Retail Group Inc has declined 32.98% since September 27, 2016 and is downtrending.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Fri
|Dawn
|1,006
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|Thu
|Mango
|60
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Its Survival In Doubt, Sears Struggles To Trans...
|May 4
|goldman mohels
|2
|Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06)
|May 1
|Jmv1991
|9
|Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08)
|Apr 29
|Justicia
|21
|Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14)
|Apr 29
|Hootus
|14
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC