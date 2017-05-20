Watch: Teams of 12 pull 55,000-pound ...

Watch: Teams of 12 pull 55,000-pound fire truck, all for charity

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

How many people does it take to pull a 55,000-pound fire truck? At the annual Fire Truck Pull in Duncanville - exactly 12. The teams of 12 played a tug of war with the truck to raise money for Special Olympics Texas . Each of the 20 teams had to pull the truck 75 feet in the parking lot of the Duncanville Senior Citizens Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... Fri Christian Taliban 3
News Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Lowe's Companies, Inc... May 14 BOB 1
News How Humor Can Improve Lives May 13 Mark P 2
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) May 12 Lora carnahan 151
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... May 12 yidfellas v USA 4
News Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11) May 11 Martin garey 3
News Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06) May 10 Krc214 10
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,903 • Total comments across all topics: 281,174,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC