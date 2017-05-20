Watch: Teams of 12 pull 55,000-pound fire truck, all for charity
How many people does it take to pull a 55,000-pound fire truck? At the annual Fire Truck Pull in Duncanville - exactly 12. The teams of 12 played a tug of war with the truck to raise money for Special Olympics Texas . Each of the 20 teams had to pull the truck 75 feet in the parking lot of the Duncanville Senior Citizens Center.
