Walgreens moves to force U.S. decision on Rite Aid merger

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. took steps to force U.S. antitrust officials to decide within two months whether to approve its proposed takeover of rival pharmacy chain Rite Aid Corp. The companies have notified the Federal Trade Commission that they have complied with the agency's request for information related to the deal, a move that triggers a 60-day deadline for the commission to clear the merger or sue to block it. The decision will come down to a proposal by Walgreens and Rite Aid to sell assets to Fred's Inc., a smaller regional pharmacy that isn't profitable.

