Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid...

Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid Certify Substantial Compliance with Second Request

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

In January 2016, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid entered into a timing agreement with the FTC pursuant to which the two companies have agreed not to close the proposed merger until at least 60 full calendar days after both companies have certified substantial compliance with the Second Request. The transaction remains subject to the expiration or termination of applicable waiting periods under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, approval by the holders of Rite Aid's common stock and other closing conditions, and there can be no assurance that these conditions to closing will be satisfied.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Perdue recalls chicken sausage links after plas... Sun RustyS 3
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) May 5 Dawn 1,006
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) May 4 Mango 60
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
News Its Survival In Doubt, Sears Struggles To Trans... May 4 goldman mohels 2
News Wal-Mart Revises Its Attendance Policy (Nov '06) May 1 Jmv1991 9
News Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08) Apr 29 Justicia 21
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,784 • Total comments across all topics: 280,873,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC