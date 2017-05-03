Wal-Mart is looking for American small businesses that make things. Herea s how to apply.
In its push to promote home-grown ingenuity, the world's largest retailer is encouraging Southern California entrepreneurs to pitch their made-in-the-USA products to the company's buyers in a day-long event that will be held next month at the company's Bentonville, Arkansas headquarters. Cindi Marsiglio, Walmart's vice president of U.S. manufacturing, said the company's goal is to buy more American-made products for its stores.
