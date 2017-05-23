Wal-Mart expands military leave-of-absence policy
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. announced Tuesday that it's expanding its military leave-of-absence policy by offering differential pay to all eligible employees who are on military assignments lasting more than three days. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said in a news release that the differential pay will cover the duration of military leave, including basic training, for employees whose military salary is less than what they earn working for Wal-Mart.
