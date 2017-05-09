Wal-Mart Close to Resolving Bribery Probe for $300 Million
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is preparing to pay roughly $300 million to resolve a long-running U.S. investigation into allegations of bribery by its employees, according to people familiar with the matter. The deal, which the people said was being finalized and still could change, would amount to a significant concession by the U.S. government.
